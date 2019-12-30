Howard M. Thielman, 93, St. Joseph

July 6, 1926 - December 27, 2019

Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:30 a.m. on Thursday, January 2, 2020 at St. Benedict’s Catholic Church in Avon for Howard M. Thielman, age 93, of St. Joseph who passed away peacefully on Friday, December 27, 2019 at Quiet Oaks Hospice House. Rev. Gregory Miller, OSB will officiate and Rev. William Skudlarek will concelebrate. Burial will be in the parish cemetery. Visitation will be after 9 a.m. on Thursday at the church. Arrangements are entrusted to Williams Dingmann Funeral Homes, Avon.

Howard was born July 6, 1926 to Nicholas and Frances (Wellenstein) Thielman in Avon. He married Colleen B. Graham on May 25, 1949 in St. Cloud. Howard proudly served in the Navy during World War II. He later owned and operated the Thielman Hardware Store, Thielman Painting as well as Thielman Funeral Home in Avon. Howard was a member of St. Benedict’s Catholic Church, Avon Fire Department, Avon American Legion post 538, Avon Lions, and the Knights of Columbus. He dearly loved his family and will be missed by all.

Survivors include his children, Cathleen (Lonnie) Blair of Buffalo, Maren (Jeff) Biegert of Maple Grove, Peggy of St. Cloud and Paul of Minnetonka; 8 grandchildren; 11 great grandchildren; brothers, Fr. Kenneth of Melrose, Lowell (Phyllis) of Avon, and Bro. Nicholas of Notre Dame, IN.

He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Colleen in 2019; son, Thomas in 2017; granddaughter, Jennifer Mergen in 1978 and several other siblings.

In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred.