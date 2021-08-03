How You Can Make This Vacation Your Very Own: Kelly’s Vacation Day Two
DAY TWO
Day one behind us, we got up bright and early last Tuesday. It was a little bit cooler, and it wasn't smoky at that time, so we had a beautiful day to head to Leech Lake. I've never been to Leech before so this was going to be a fun experience.
Fishing was our goal, and we had a great day. Everyone wants to catch at Walleye, and both Darin and I caught one a piece. Darin also caught a small mouth bass, and then a whole lot of Northern Pike. Wouldn't you know, every single one we caught was just about and inch or half inch too close for us to keep, but you know how much fun it is catching those fighters.
There were a lot of perch that we caught as well, so we ended up bringing back enough for half a fish fry. Todd and Ronda pulled some out of their freezer so we would have enough for all of us.
Whether we caught any fish or not, I really don't mind, as long as I can get this view. It was the perfect day, with a slight breeze keeping us cool enough to take us into early afternoon. Then it was time to head to Portage Brewing Company in Walker.
Darin works at Westside Liquor in Waite Park, and part of his job is to know our local Minnesota Breweries. Anytime we get a chance, we try to visit somewhere we've never been and taste test some of the fun and unique flavors these local brewers create.
Let's not forget that each of the breweries has their own unique look, and it's always fun to see them. This was a beautiful location.
Day two almost behind us, one last photo of the day, and we are headed back after a brief stop for some food. We stayed up til probably midnight again and prepared for our next day of fun. Tomorrow we head to Cross Lake for more vacation fun.