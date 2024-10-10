How to Have a Successful Pheasant Hunt in MN

Pheasant hunting opens in Minnesota Saturday October 12 and goes until January 1. Glen Schmitt from Outdoor News joined me on WJON to give everyone some suggestions so they can have a successful pheasant hunt. Schmitt says in 2023 an estimated 209,000 roosters were shot in the state and he expects a similar number to be shot this season. He says the best places to find pheasants in Minnesota include southwestern Minnesota as the best followed by western Minnesota out by Ortonville and then western Stearns County. Schmitt says it all comes down to where the best habitat for pheasants can be found.

Schmitt says the dry conditions are playing a role. He says it's been dry enough where the crop harvest is moving along quickly, the soy beans are nearly gone, and corn harvest is ahead of schedule, which all bodes well for pheasant hunters. Schmitt says the dry and warmer than normal conditions can be tough on dogs. For success Schmitt suggests looking for water areas and hunting the last few hours of daylight. Shooting can't start until 9 a.m. Saturday. Schmitt says pheasants start to feed just before sunset and hunters should look for them in grassy areas.

Duck hunting continues and Schmitt says ducks are moving out to bigger lakes in the area. He says recently after the first hour the weather warms up enough and birds move on. Schmitt says the weather hasn't quite been right to move birds into the area. He says pockets of ducks remain in the area and hunting success has been mixed. Schmitt says grouse is very similar with hunters having mixed results. He says the recent winds pushed some leaves off trees which helped hunters locate grouse easier. Schmitt says a hard frost could really help knock down the underbrush.

Schmitt talks about fall fishing and archery deer hunting as well. Listen to my full conversation with Glen Schmitt, below.