How To Freshen Up Smelly Summer Sandals

WHAT CAUSES YOUR SANDALS TO SMELL?

It's almost impossible to keep your feet clean and dry when you're out in the world; so if you're wanting to take your sandals off, but realize as soon as you remove them from your feet, you smell a little foot funk, know that there are few things you can do to keep that embarassing sandal smell from getting in your way of summertime fun.

LEAVE YOUR SHOES OUT IN THE SUN

According to a blog by Schuler Shoes, leaving your shoes in the sun is a great way to get rid of bacterial growth and a deterrent to fungus. The UV light is our friend!

VINEGAR SOLUTION

Try this little recipe. Mix 3 parts water and 1 part vinegar in a spray bottle. Mist your sandal foot beds when you take them off and allow to dry, at least 30 minutes. Again, leaving them in the sun to dry is the best solution when using this 'solution.'

DOES BAKING SODA FIX EVERYTHING?

Baking Soda...We put it in our fridge, by our cat litter boxes, and yes it works for stinky shoes too. Covering your sandals in baking soda will do the trick. Just make sure you dump out your shoes before you put them on again.

IF YOU DON'T LIKE BAKING SODA ON YOUR SHOES...

If you really don't like the feel of powder or baking soda on your feet, then you can also try putting kitty litter or coffee grounds in a fresh pantyhose or sock that's tied at the end; you don't want that stuff to fall out..what a mess it would make! But...obviously...odor absorbing!

BABY POWDER SMELLS GOOD AND DOES THE TRICK

I like using baby powder. It smells good, does the trick and is soft on your feet. If you coat your shoes in baby powder or anti fungal powder it will absorb moisture while you wear them.

WASH THEM...IF YOU CAN

Some sandals are washable. Make sure you don't throw them in the dryer. Drying them out in the sun is a great idea, or in a window.

ODOR CHECK SHOE SPRITZER

They actually DO make a sandal spritzer called Odor Check, which you can find at shoe retailers. This is an odor neutralizing foot spray. You just have to remember to use it.

DRYER SHEETS?

Yes...Dryer sheets. If you put a dryer sheet in your sandals or shoes, it will wick away moisture as well. Remove the dryer sheets before you put the shoes back on your feet.

ODOR FIGHTING DIET

Getting rid of those bad carbs will keep bacteria and fungus from growing in your body, which should aid in keeping the stench from coming out of your feet. Healthy carbs, complex carbs, and protein make up a healthy diet for your smell good feet.