Investigators Probe Cause Of Deadly Fire In Outing
OUTING (WJON News) -- There was a deadly house fire in northern Minnesota.
The Cass County Sheriff's Office says a 911 call came in at about 2:45 a.m. on Wednesday for a structure fire on Shady Lane Northeast in Outing.
Responders arrived on scene and found a home engulfed in fire.
While efforts were underway to put out the fire, the bodies of two victims were found inside the house.
Autopsies will be scheduled with the Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s Office.
The investigation is ongoing with the assistance of the Crooked Lake Fire Department, the Minnesota State Fire Marshall’s Office and the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension.
