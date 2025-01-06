House Democrats Threaten Not to Show Up First 2 Weeks of Session

ST. PAUL (WJON News) -- The Minnesota state legislature is set to convene in just over a week, but the question is, will Democrats even be there?

DFL House Speaker-Designate Melissa Hortman says without a power-sharing agreement in place, Democrats will be absent from the capitol.

In contrast, Republican leader Lisa Demuth says the GOP will show up for work regardless. She predicts they will have a power-sharing agreement before January 14th.

Demuth says because Republicans have the majority right now, they will open the session for business and hold committee hearings. She says they are also looking into possibly filing for a recall election for any elected member who does not show up.

Hortman says she has the support of Governor Walz for holding out without a power-sharing agreement in place.