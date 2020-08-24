Hot Temps, Strong Storms Monday Afternoon and Evening
UNDATED -- Severe storms and heavy rain will be possible late Monday afternoon into Monday night from the Twin Cities metro area into Wisconsin.
Heat indices will climb to 95 to 100 degrees Monday afternoon across southern Minnesota.
Drink plenty of water and take frequent breaks inside of an air-conditioned building. Those engaging in strenuous outdoor activities will be at greater risk for heat illness.
