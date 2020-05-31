Hot, Humid Weather Arrives for First Week of June

UNDATED -- Hot and humid air will settle across the region starting on Monday.

This heat and humidity will set the stage for occasional chances for thunderstorms next week. Keep an eye out for strong to severe storms Tuesday evening across southern Minnesota and southern Wisconsin.

National Weather Service

It's still a couple of days out, but we're watching the potential for severe storms late Tuesday afternoon into Tuesday evening. The main threats would be damaging wind and large hail, with the greatest risk in the yellow shading across southern Minnesota into Wisconsin.

Stay tuned to the forecast for updates, especially if you have plans outdoors.