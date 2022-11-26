Hospitals Feeling the Pinch from Respiratory Illness Surge

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) - Minnesota hospitals and clinics are feeling the pinch from a large number of serious cases of respiratory illness -- including RSV, flu and lingering COVID.

Doctor Jill Amsberry at CentraCare says there are things everyone can do the ease the crunch.

Staying home when you're sick. Keeping your kids home from school when they're sick, and keeping them out of sports when they're sick.

Amsberry is urging everyone to get a flu shot and a COVID vaccine or booster.

She says mask-up while in public spaces, wash hands frequently and cover your cough -- the same precautions many people took during the pandemic.