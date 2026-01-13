Get Some Chili Without Leaving Your Car This Weekend
It's chili season in Minnesota. Holy Spirit Church and the Knights of Columbus are once again offering their drive thru chili on Friday January 16 from 4-6pm and Saturday January 17 from 3:00-5:30pm at Holy Spirit Church.
Options
Options include $10 for a quart $20 for half gallon, $12 for 2 pounds of Johnnie Bread, $25 Family Special (half gallon and 2 French bread), $30 for SJU Special (half gallon and 1 SJU bread), $50 Pro Life Special (1 gallon and 1 SJU bread).
