Get Some Chili Without Leaving Your Car This Weekend

Get Some Chili Without Leaving Your Car This Weekend

Photo by American Heritage Chocolate on Unsplash

It's chili season in Minnesota.  Holy Spirit Church and the Knights of Columbus are once again offering their drive thru chili on Friday January 16 from 4-6pm and Saturday January 17 from 3:00-5:30pm at Holy Spirit Church.

photo courtesy of Harry Rothstein
loading...

Options

Options include $10 for a quart $20 for half gallon, $12 for 2 pounds of Johnnie Bread, $25 Family Special (half gallon and 2 French bread), $30 for SJU Special (half gallon and 1 SJU bread), $50 Pro Life Special (1 gallon and 1 SJU bread).

Forrest City in Pictures

Gallery Credit: Jay Caldwell, Townsquare St. Cloud

Filed Under: Chili
Categories: Articles, From Around Central Minnesota, Morning Newswatch with Jay Caldwell, Newsletter, Show Notes

More From AM 1240 WJON