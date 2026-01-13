It's chili season in Minnesota. Holy Spirit Church and the Knights of Columbus are once again offering their drive thru chili on Friday January 16 from 4-6pm and Saturday January 17 from 3:00-5:30pm at Holy Spirit Church.

photo courtesy of Harry Rothstein photo courtesy of Harry Rothstein loading...

Options

Options include $10 for a quart $20 for half gallon, $12 for 2 pounds of Johnnie Bread, $25 Family Special (half gallon and 2 French bread), $30 for SJU Special (half gallon and 1 SJU bread), $50 Pro Life Special (1 gallon and 1 SJU bread).