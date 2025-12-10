OAK PARK HEIGHTS (WJON News) -- The Minnesota National Guard is partnering with a handful of organizations to provide holiday meals to military veterans and their families.

Beyond the Yellow Ribbon's Operation Merry Meals will bring together volunteers on Friday to pack and deliver 300 bags of groceries, including 225 turkeys, 225 hams, 400 pounds of salmon fillets, and 450 meat boxes donated by Hunter's Harvest.

Beyond the Yellow Ribbon volunteers will work with MnDOT to load the food and distribute it to National Guard facilities around the state.

Operation Merry Meals is the largest end-of-year initiative for the Beyond the Yellow Ribbon campaign.

