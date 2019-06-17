Holdingford Teenager Hurt in ATV Crash

Thinkstock

HOLDINGFORD -- A teenager was hurt in an ATV accident over the weekend.

The incident happened just after 1:15 p.m. Saturday at 43519 115th Avenue in Brockway Township, northwest of St. Stephen.

The Stearns County Sheriff's Office says 13-year-old Blaise Hartung, of Holdingford, was riding an ATV on private property when he entered the roadway and was sideswiped by an SUV.

Solarz was driving northbound on 115th Avenue prior to the crash.

Hartung suffered minor injuries.

The driver of the SUV, 30-year-old Mark Solorz of St. Joseph, was not hurt.

The crash remains under investigation.

