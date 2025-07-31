November 26, 1976 - July 26, 2025

Miller-Carlin Funeral Home Miller-Carlin Funeral Home loading...

Scott Michael Kobylinski, 48, of Holdingford, MN, passed away unexpectedly on July 26, 2025, after a courageous battle with congestive heart failure. Scott was a 1995 graduate of Elk River High School.

He is preceded in death by his grandfather, Sylvester Kobylinski; maternal grandparents, Elting “Bud” and Mary Headley; and great-grandparents, aunts, uncles, and cousins.

He is survived by his daughter Gina Kobylinski and granddaughter Estelle; his grandmother Laverne Kobylinski; parents Michael and Monica Kobylinski, of Holdingford, MN and Deborah and David Hedburg of Princeton, MN; siblings Daniel Hedburg, Carrie (Matthew) Albers, and Melissa (Nathan) Clark; nieces and nephews Hannah (Liam) Wertz, Isaac and Marlee Kogut, Emma, Sara, and Eliza Clark, Lola, Kacey, and Colter Hedburg; and many aunts, uncles, cousins and cherished friends.

The family is grateful for your love and prayers.