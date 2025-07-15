February 22, 1930 - July 12, 2025

Mass of Christian Burial for George Simon Eiden, age 95, of Holdingford, held on Thursday, July 17, 2025, at 11:00 am at Church of All Saints - St. Mary's, Holdingford. Visitation held on Wednesday, July 16, 2025, from 4:00 pm-7:00 pm with parish prayers at 4:00 pm at Miller-Carlin Funeral Home, Holdingford, and again from 10:00 am – 10:45 am before Mass at the church on Thursday. Interment at St. Mary's Cemetery, Holdingford. George passed away on July 12, 2025, at Mother of Mercy Assisted Living in Albany.

George was born the sixth of thirteen children at home in rural Holdingford on February 22, 1930, to Walter and Christina (Scheibel) Eiden. He graduated from Holdingford High School in 1948. In 1951, he enlisted in the US Army and served three years. He married Rose Ramacher on October 15, 1955, at St. Anthony Catholic Church, St. Anthony. Together, they made their home in Holdingford, MN, and raised seven children.

While working as a carpenter, George began experimenting with beekeeping in 1956. Self-taught, he started with just two hives. With the support of his wife, Rose, the couple built a successful commercial beekeeping business, growing their apiary to over 1,000 hives. By 1970, George was able to dedicate himself to beekeeping full time. His quality honey and beeswax products became favorites both locally and beyond. A member of the American Beekeeping Federation and the Minnesota Honey Producers Association for over 60 years, George enjoyed learning and sharing knowledge with fellow beekeepers.

George was a lifelong member of St Mary's church in Holdingford and a member of the American Legion. Staying active his entire life, he took long walks, was an avid reader, and enjoyed visiting over coffee and discussing politics.

George and Rose enjoyed traveling. Their travels included Germany to visit their daughter, Lottie, who was an exchange student there. While in Germany, they met and visited relatives and a fellow beekeeper, who in turn visited them in Holdingford. He and Rose traveled to Mexico, visiting beekeepers along the way. They also frequently traveled to rural Alaska during the summer months to visit family and friends.

He is survived by his children, Norma (Ken Strom) Eiden, Sauk Rapids, Milton (Katie) Eiden, Holdingford, Ruby (Mike Lashinski) Eiden, Avon, Jorgen Eiden, Holdingford, Karl (Kim) Eiden, Monticello, Ryan (Kari) Eiden, Albany & Alaska, 12 grandchildren, 3 great-grandchildren, siblings, Leo, Glen, Margie, Ellen, and Warren.

George was preceded in death by his loving wife of 68 years, Rose (Ramacher) Eiden, in April 2024, and their daughter Lottie, in 2017. He was also preceded in death by his siblings, Alphonse, Esther, John, Lois, Mona, Kathleen, and Sheila.