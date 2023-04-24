Holdingford Man Pleads Guilty to Sexually Abusing Young Girls

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- A Holdingford man has changed his plea to guilty just ahead of his criminal sexual conduct trial for sexually abusing two young girls.

Fifty-year-old Eugene Loehrer was accused of abusing the girls for years, starting when they were as young as the 5th grade. He pleaded guilty to two counts of 1st-degree criminal sexual conduct with victims under 16, including multiple acts over time.

One of the girls said Loehrer smoked cocaine with her in November of 2020 and since then began giving her marijuana in exchange for sexual favors. The girl said the abuse was both physical and emotional.

A second girl also told authorities about sexual abuse at the hands of Loehrer.

The girls said Loehrer told them not to tell anyone or he would get into trouble.

Loehrer will be sentenced on July 21st. The prosecution is expected to request an upward departure from state sentencing guidelines to 14 years in prison.

