Holdingford Man Found Incompetent to Face Fatal Crash Charge

ST. CLOUD -- A Holdingford man accused of causing a fatal crash last year has been found incompetent to face the charge against him. A mental competency evaluation on 22-year-old Jacob Westbrock has determined he is unfit to aid in his defense.

Westbrock is charged with criminal vehicular homicide - operating a motor vehicle in a grossly negligent manner for the death of 33-year-old Russell Heitzman of Avon.

The Stearns County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to the 42000 block of 190th Avenue in Holding Township on August 27th, 2020. The caller reported one of the two vehicles involved was on fire, and the other vehicle was nearby with the driver unresponsive and trapped inside.

The Holdingford Fire Department responded to the scene and began life-saving efforts.

Deputies arrived and spoke with witnesses on the scene. Deputies determined that Westbrock was northbound on 190th Ave. in a pickup. Westbrock allegedly tried to pass another northbound vehicle and crashed head-on with Heitzman's southbound car.

Get our free mobile app

Heitzman was pronounced dead at the scene. Westbrock was taken to St. Cloud Hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

The criminal case against Westbrock is on hold until Westbrock can be restored to competency.

Walk Through The Longest Covered Bridge In Minnesota

Minnesota Themed Ugly Christmas Sweaters