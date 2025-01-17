Holdingford Man Charged With Murder in Fatal Drug Overdose

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- A Holdingford man is charged with murder after he allegedly provided another man with drugs involved in a fatal overdose.

According to the criminal complaint filed in Stearns County District Court, 31-year-old Cody Johannes sold the victim methamphetamine and fentanyl on November 17, 2024. The victim's body was found two days later after his brother called St. Cloud Police for a welfare check.

Police say they found the man's body in the bedroom of an apartment with drug paraphernalia in his hand commonly used to smoke fentanyl pills and a piece of tin foil nearby with what appeared to be burn lines.

An autopsy of the man showed he died of drug toxicity from the presence of fentanyl, xylazine, and methamphetamine.

Court records show investigators conducted a data extraction of the victim's phone which investigators allege showed text messages between the victim and Johannes discussing drug sales. One of those conversations specifically discussed a drug transaction on the morning of the man's death.

Police say phone records show Johannes is the only person the victim contacted about getting the drugs.

Johannes is charged with one count of 3rd-degree murder. He is due in court on February 6th.

LOOK: 25 things that have different names depending on where you live in the US Sta ﻿ cker compiled a list of 25 different things that have region-specific names using news, dictionary, and academic sources. Gallery Credit: Andrea Vale

LOOK: Best places to live in America Great places to live often have top schools, safe streets, parks, and a sense of community. Stacker compiled a list of the best, using data from Niche Gallery Credit: Aine Givens