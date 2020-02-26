Hockey Coach Moved From Job to Job, Despite Sex Allegations

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) -- A former hockey player at the University of Minnesota said he was disappointed to find out that one of his old coaches was still coaching, despite allegations of sexual abuse.

Former Minnesota assistant coach Thomas "Chico" Adrahtas left Minnesota after the 1984-1985 season, after junior defenseman Tony Kellin told the athletic director about alleged abuse of other players. But in 2012, Kellin found out Adrahtas was still coaching in Illinois.

After leaving Minnesota, Adrahtas bounced from team to team and from one program to another. He continued to coach until he left his job at Robert Morris University in 2018.

Adrahtas has denied the allegations to The Athletic, which first reported them.