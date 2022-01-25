Hit and Run and Stolen Vehicle in St. Cloud

The St. Cloud Police Department is reporting a hit and run on the 2500 block of Division Street West. Alicia Mages from Tri-County Crimestoppers joined me on WJON. She says the vehicle is a black Hyundai Santa Fe driven by a black female who is 25 to 35 years old with braided hair. The vehicle has dealer plates on the front and unknown plates on the back.

St. Cloud Police is also reporting a stolen vehicle on the 900 block of 9th street south. It is a 2018 blue Nissan Sentra. This vehicle was seen driven by a black man 20 to 30 years of age wearing a black jacket.

Mages says a theft from vehicle happened on the 1200 block of 4th avenue south. An apple mac book pro computer was taken.

The Avon Police Department would like to thank the public for their assistance for helping to identify a suspect in a burglary at one of their bars. Mages says this also helped solve multiple other burglaries. She says thanks all the individuals who viewed the photos on facebook and to those who called in with messages that led to finding the suspect.

If you have information on any of these unsolved crimes please report information by calling Crimestoppers at 1-800-255-1301, online at tricountycrimestoppers.org and click on submit a tip or use the P3 mobile app and submit your information that way.

If you'd like to listen to my conversation with Alicia Mages it is available below.