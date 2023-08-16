Kleis Hosting Historic Walking Tour of Downtown St. Cloud

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) - St. Cloud has a number of buildings downtown that date back to the late 1800s and early 1900s.

You can learn about the long history of some of those buildings on Tuesday with Mayor Dave Kleis who is hosting a Historic Walking Tour.

One building he'll be talking about along West St. Germain Street has ties to Cold Spring Brewing Company.

There's a building downtown called the Oster & Peters building. They were two of the three partners that started Cold Spring Brewing. They built the building in 1919, then prohibition hit and it became a jewelry store. It didn't become a bar again until 1933.

The walking tour will start at 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday at the River's Edge Convention Center, followed by a stop at the selfie station along the Mississippi River, before heading over to both 5th Avenue and West St. Germain Streets.

It's free to join the tour and you don't have to sign up ahead of time.

Kleis is anticipating it lasting about 90 minutes.

