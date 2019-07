HILLMAN -- A Hillman woman was taken to the hospital after a crash in Morrison County.

The incident happened just before 9:00 Monday night near the intersection of 370th Avenue and Quest Road, east of Sullivan Lake.

The Sheriff's Office says 78-year-old Leona Lindner was heading west on Quest Road when her vehicle left the roadway and hit a tree.

She was airlifted to St. Cloud Hospital with serious injuries.