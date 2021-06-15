Hildegard “Hilde” Ruegemer, 96, Richmond

March 14, 1925 - June 12, 2021

Mass of Christian Burial for Hilde Ruegemer will be at 11 am on Saturday, June 19, 2021 at Sts. Peter & Paul Catholic Church in Richmond, Minn. The service will be live-streamed on the church’s website, www.christcatholic.com.

Hilde was born on March 14, 1925, in Richmond, Minn., to Frances (Koetter) Braegelmann and Bernard (Ben) Braegelmann. She married Andrew (Andy) Ruegemer in October 1947. They settled into married life in the Richmond house that had previously been home to her grandparents. Hilde and Andy welcomed two boys into their family, first Del, and then Charlie six years later.

Never one to sit still for long, Hilde was well known in the Richmond area for her work at various jobs and volunteer commitments in the community, including Jill’s Café, Sts. Peter & Paul parish and school, Golden Smiles Rosary, her quilting group, American Legion Auxiliary and Richmond River & Lake Days. In 2008, the River & Lake Days organizing committee honored Hilde for 25 years of service.

Hilde passed away on June 12 at Assumption Community in Cold Spring, Minn. She is survived by her sons, Del (Jody) and Charlie (Kristi); sisters: Esther Magedanz, Rita Maus and Sylvia Johnson. She is preceded in death by her husband Andy; sister Bernice Reitmeier; parents, Ben and Frances; and stepmother Eugenia.

Special thanks to Assumption Community and St. Cloud Hospital for Hilde’s care during her final days.

Visitation at the church before the service beginning at 9:30 am. Final resting place, Sts. Peter & Paul Parish Cemetery, Richmond, Minn. Lunch at the Parish Center following the service.