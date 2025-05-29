Highway Road Construction in Morrison County to Detour Traffic
TWO RIVERS TOWNSHIP (WJON News) -- A road construction project in Morrison County will have drivers detouring around the work zone starting on Monday.
The Minnesota Department of Transportation will be resurfacing and updating 19 miles of Highway 238 between Bowlus and Little Falls.
Starting Monday, Highway 238 will be closed from north of County Road 19 to County Road 227 in the town of Upsala.
On Monday, June 9th, Highway 238 will close from 80th Avenue south of Elmdale to County Road 12 west of Little Falls. Crews will be replacing 14 underground drainage structures.
The detour will be via County Road 1 and County Road 12 through Sobieski and back to Highway 238.
Starting in mid-July, workers will be paving the highway, prompting one lane of traffic with flaggers and a pilot car.
The $6.3-million project is scheduled to be completed in early August.
