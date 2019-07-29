Highway 75 Construction Project Nearing Completion

WAITE PARK -- Drivers who have endured slow traffic through a major construction project this summer are about to be rewarded for their patience.

Stearns County Engineer Jodi Teich says County Road 75 between Waite Park and St. Joseph is opening both lanes of traffic in both directions either Monday or Tuesday.

The $10-million project was started last summer but the majority of the road work was done this season.

Teich says County Highway 75 carries an average of 20-thousand vehicles per day.