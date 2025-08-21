COLD SPRING (WJON News) -- A semi driver was hurt when the big rig tipped over onto its side.

The Minnesota State Patrol says the incident happened on Wednesday at about 4:10 p.m. in Cold Spring.

Sixty-three-year-old Brenda Gettel of Long Prairie was turning from Main Street to travel north on Highway 23 when the vehicle tipped onto its side.

Gettel was taken to St. Cloud Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The Cold Spring Fire Department, Stearns County Sheriff's Office, Mayo Ambulance, and Cold Spring Police Department assisted at the scene.