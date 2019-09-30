Highway 23 Expansion Open House in Richmond Thursday

RICHMOND -- The Minnesota Department of Transportation is holding an open house later this week on a project that is still two years away.

In the spring of 2022, the Highway 23 North Gap project is slated to get underway and will take two years to complete. It will expand the highway from two lanes to four between Paynesville and Richmond.

The open house will be Thursday from 5:30-7:00 p.m. at the Sts. Peter and Paul School gymnasium in Richmond. Project staff from MnDOT and members of the consultant team will give a brief presentation at 5:30 on the project layout and proposed detour.

If you are unable to attend the open house, you're encouraged to visit the project website for details.

