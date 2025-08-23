Motorcycle Accident In Rockville Leaves Young Rider Injured
ROCKVILLE (WJON News) -- A motorcycle rider was hurt in a collision with a van.
The Minnesota State Patrol says the incident happened on Friday at about 9:20 p.m. on Highway 23 in Rockville.
The Kawasaki motorcycle was northbound on Highway 23, while the Chrysler van was westbound on County Road 47. The vehicles made contact at the intersection.
Twenty-one-year-old Zander Barthel of Richmond was taken to St. Cloud Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Seventy-four-year-old Diana Leyk of St. Cloud was not hurt.
Rockville Fire and Rescue and Mayo Ambulance assisted at the scene.
