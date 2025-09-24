Road Safety Audit Highlights Needed Changes for Highway 169

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- The Minnesota Department of Transportation has completed a road safety audit on Highway 169 between Princeton and Elk River.

The audit was completed to examine current conditions, gather crash data, conduct field reviews, gather public feedback, and identify potential improvements. It's the first step in identifying both short-term and long-term solutions.

Some short-term improvements include installing high-tension cable barriers, curve signage, and intersection lighting. Long-term improvements will be determined during the next phase with a corridor study in late 2026.

MnDOT says a total of 12 fatal crashes and 17 serious injury crashes happened along that corridor between 2015 and 2024. Eight of those crashes involved motorcycles.

More information on the audit, including the final report, can be found on the Highway 169 Road Safety Audit webpage.

