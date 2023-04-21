Second Year of Highway 169 Project in Elk River

ELK RIVER (WJON News) -- Another year of traffic headaches in Elk River.

The Minnesota Department of Transportation reminds motorists who travel through Elk River on Highway 169 you will encounter delays and single-lane traffic as crews begin year two of the 169 Redefine project.

This year crews will construct two new interchanges on Highway 169 at School Street/Elk Hills Drive and Jackson/193rd Avenue.

For Elk River residents, you are asked to follow posted signs and avoid cutting through local neighborhoods.

MnDOT is encouraging motorists to do the zipper merge, travel at off-peak times, and consider alternate routes.

The $124 million project won't be completed until the fall of 2024. It is expected to increase capacity, reduce bottlenecks, and improve overall traffic flow.

