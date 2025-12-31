Pickup Truck Rolls Over On Icy Highway 10 In Cushing Township
CUSHING (WJON News) -- The driver was hurt in an early morning rollover in Morrison County. The Minnesota State Patrol says the incident happened just after 4:00 a.m. on Wednesday in Cushing Township.
An F250 pickup driven by 36-year-old Cedrick Ince of Kimball was going west on Highway 10 near Bison Road when the vehicle and the Ice Castle trailer it was pulling went off the road and went into the ditch, and rolled. Ince was taken to St. Gabriel's Hospital in Little Falls with non-life-threatening injuries.
An 11-year-old boy and a 16-year-old boy riding in the pickup were not hurt.
Troopers say the road was snow/ice-covered. The Morrison County Sheriff's Office assisted the State Patrol at the scene.
