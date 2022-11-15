Highest Thanksgiving Gas Prices Ever

UNDATED (WJON News) -- We can expect to see the highest Thanksgiving Day gas prices ever this year.

Gas Buddy says the national average is projected to stand at $3.68 on Thanksgiving Day, nearly .30 cents higher than last year, and over .20 cents higher than the previous record of $3.44 set in 2012.

Gas Buddy says next Wednesday between 11:00 a.m. and 2:00 p.m. will be the busiest on the nation's highways. Also, Friday between 8:00 a.m. and 11:00 a.m. traffic will be high.

Twenty-three percent of the survey respondents say they'll spend between one and three hours in the car, compared to last year when most indicated they'd travel less than an hour.

For money-saving tips, Gas Buddy suggests shopping around for the best prices and slowing down on the road to improve your gas mileage.