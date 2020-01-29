High School Students Get Hands On Experience in Trade Industry

ST. CLOUD -- Hundreds of high school students got a taste of what it's like working in the trade industry Wednesday.

Construct Tomorrow held a hands-on event, pairing students with industry leaders to showcase post secondary options.

Tim Busse is the Executive Director for Construct Tomorrow. He says the mindset of students are changing, and these trades are valuable options.

People are realizing college isn't for everyone, and this is a great option who want to look at a life long career where they can raise and support a family.

The trade industry has been struggling to fine enough workers to fill multiple openings. Busse says events like this has helped Minnesota become is one of the nations leaders in apprenticeship education.

We have students working in cement, we have students swinging a hammer, it's that kind of thing that gets students interested and gives them more ideas of the trades they are looking at and hopefully peaks their interest.

Busse says over the last few years, high schools have continued to grow their curriculum to offer trade classes, which has been beneficial to narrowing the gap of workers needed in the industry.

Over 500 students from 20 schools gathered at St. Cloud State University to try their hand in welding, construction, and more.

