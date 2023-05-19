High School Sports Results Thursday May 18
Baseball:
Rocori 6, Sartell-St. Stephen 5
(Jake Gruebele went 1-3 with 2 RBIs and Tyler Phel-Hemmesch went 3-3 for Sartell. Rocori is 11-5 while Sartell is 12-5)
Cathedral 16, Zimmerman 1
Zimmerman 7, Cathedral 4
St. Cloud 3, Brainerd 2
Brainerd 8, St. Cloud 5
Willmar 11, Sauk Rapids-Rice 5
Pierz 9, Foley 6
Foley 5, Pierz 4
Albany 8, Milaca 1
Milaca 14, Albany 1
Royalton 8, Kimball 0
Holdingford 7, Maple Lake 4
Monticello 4, Becker 0
Eden Valley-Watkins 15, Paynesville 2
Annandale 7, Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted 6
Today's Schedule:
Sartell-St. Stephen at Rocori, 4:30
Becker at Willmar, 5:00
Sauk Rapids-Rice at St. Cloud, 7:00
Softball:
Elk River 11, Sartell-St. Stephen 9
(Mogan Guggisberg went 3-5 with a run scored and Jaiden Tretter went 2-5 with 2 run scored for the Sabres).
Cathedral 5, Albany 4
(C.J. Jerzak and Kyah Koenig each walked with the bases loaded to allow Cathedral to come from behind and walk off with the win. Jerzak had 2 RBIs and Ella Voit threw all 7 innings with 1 earned run allowed with 7 strikeouts to get the win. Cathedral is 14-6 and will play the section playoffs Monday).
St. Cloud 6, Monticello 4
Little Falls 9, Rocori 5
Kimball 4, Upsala 3
Holdingford 11, BBE 6
Pequot Lakes 10, Milaca 1
Annandale 17, Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted 2
Annandale 10, Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted 0
ACGC 3, Royalton 2
ACGC 12, Royalton 2
Maple Lake 5, Eden Valley-Watkins 2
Today's Schedule:
Sauk Rapids-Rice at Little Falls, 1:00