High School Sports Results Thursday May 18

Baseball:

Rocori 6, Sartell-St. Stephen 5

(Jake Gruebele went 1-3 with 2 RBIs and Tyler Phel-Hemmesch went 3-3 for Sartell. Rocori is 11-5 while Sartell is 12-5)

Cathedral 16, Zimmerman 1

Zimmerman 7, Cathedral 4

St. Cloud 3, Brainerd 2

Brainerd 8, St. Cloud 5

Willmar 11, Sauk Rapids-Rice 5

Pierz 9, Foley 6

Foley 5, Pierz 4

Albany 8, Milaca 1

Milaca 14, Albany 1

Royalton 8, Kimball 0

Holdingford 7, Maple Lake 4

Monticello 4, Becker 0

Eden Valley-Watkins 15, Paynesville 2

Annandale 7, Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted 6

Today's Schedule:

Sartell-St. Stephen at Rocori, 4:30

Becker at Willmar, 5:00

Sauk Rapids-Rice at St. Cloud, 7:00

Softball:

Elk River 11, Sartell-St. Stephen 9

(Mogan Guggisberg went 3-5 with a run scored and Jaiden Tretter went 2-5 with 2 run scored for the Sabres).

Cathedral 5, Albany 4

(C.J. Jerzak and Kyah Koenig each walked with the bases loaded to allow Cathedral to come from behind and walk off with the win. Jerzak had 2 RBIs and Ella Voit threw all 7 innings with 1 earned run allowed with 7 strikeouts to get the win. Cathedral is 14-6 and will play the section playoffs Monday).

St. Cloud 6, Monticello 4

Little Falls 9, Rocori 5

Kimball 4, Upsala 3

Holdingford 11, BBE 6

Pequot Lakes 10, Milaca 1

Annandale 17, Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted 2

Annandale 10, Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted 0

ACGC 3, Royalton 2

ACGC 12, Royalton 2

Maple Lake 5, Eden Valley-Watkins 2

Today's Schedule:

Sauk Rapids-Rice at Little Falls, 1:00