High School Sports Results Thursday January 12
Girls Basketball:
Delano 58, Sauk Rapids-Rice 52
(Ella Jevne led the Storm with 14 points and Mia Rogholt added 12 points for the Storm)
Albany 67, Cathedral 35
(Grace Sand led the Crusaders with 10 points. Kylan Gerads led the Huskies with 23 points)
Kimball 53, ACGC 36
Holdingford 41, Eden Valley-Watkins 32
Paynesville 60, Maple Lake 31
BBE 84, Royalton 58
North Branch 59, Big Lake 56
Milaca 70, Rush City 51
Minnewaska 36, Melrose 28
Boys Basketball:
Tech 66, Rocori 65
Willmar 72, Apollo 61
Brainerd 81, Sartell-St. Stephen 70
Becker 73, Chisago Lakes 67
Delano 66, Sauk Rapids-Rice 60
Braham 75, St. John's Prep 31
Albany 75, Eden Valley-Watkins 56
Melrose 79, Benson 52
Litchfield 56, Annandale 42
Little Falls 80, Holdingford 54
Big Lake 71, North Branch 57
Girls Hockey:
Moorhead 6, Sartell-Sauk Rapids 1
Mound-Westonka 7, St. Cloud Crush 1
Brainerd-Little Falls 6, River Lakes 1
Boys Hockey:
Moorhead 3, St. Cloud Crush 1
Hermantown 4, Cathedral 1
Alexandria 2, Sartell-St. Stephen 2 (overtime)
Sauk Rapids-Rice 8, Willmar 5
Gymnastics:
St. Cloud 142.3, Brainerd 139.3
(St.Cloud was lead by an all around performance from senior Taylar Schaefer. Who won the all around with a 37.625, Taylar also placed first on every individual event (vault 9.625 1st, bars 9.15 1st, beam 9.4 1st, and floor 9.45 1st). Senior Grace Davidson was 4th on Vault with a 9.15. Sophomore Camryn Balfanz finished 3rd on vault with a 9.2. Junior Maddie Anderson was 3rd on floor with a 9.225 and 3rd on beam with and 9.1. Senior Sena Lunning was 2nd on bars with an 8.5. Junior Maddie Halstrom was 3rd on bars with an 8.2. St. Cloud JV won with a season high 133.75).