High School Sports Results Thursday January 12

Girls Basketball:

Delano 58, Sauk Rapids-Rice 52

(Ella Jevne led the Storm with 14 points and Mia Rogholt added 12 points for the Storm)

Albany 67, Cathedral 35

(Grace Sand led the Crusaders with 10 points. Kylan Gerads led the Huskies with 23 points)

Kimball 53, ACGC 36

Holdingford 41, Eden Valley-Watkins 32

Paynesville 60, Maple Lake 31

BBE 84, Royalton 58

North Branch 59, Big Lake 56

Milaca 70, Rush City 51

Minnewaska 36, Melrose 28

Boys Basketball:

Tech 66, Rocori 65

Willmar 72, Apollo 61

Brainerd 81, Sartell-St. Stephen 70

Becker 73, Chisago Lakes 67

Delano 66, Sauk Rapids-Rice 60

Braham 75, St. John's Prep 31

Albany 75, Eden Valley-Watkins 56

Melrose 79, Benson 52

Litchfield 56, Annandale 42

Little Falls 80, Holdingford 54

Big Lake 71, North Branch 57

Girls Hockey:

Moorhead 6, Sartell-Sauk Rapids 1

Mound-Westonka 7, St. Cloud Crush 1

Brainerd-Little Falls 6, River Lakes 1

Boys Hockey:

Moorhead 3, St. Cloud Crush 1

Hermantown 4, Cathedral 1

Alexandria 2, Sartell-St. Stephen 2 (overtime)

Sauk Rapids-Rice 8, Willmar 5

Gymnastics:

St. Cloud 142.3, Brainerd 139.3

(St.Cloud was lead by an all around performance from senior Taylar Schaefer. Who won the all around with a 37.625, Taylar also placed first on every individual event (vault 9.625 1st, bars 9.15 1st, beam 9.4 1st, and floor 9.45 1st). Senior Grace Davidson was 4th on Vault with a 9.15. Sophomore Camryn Balfanz finished 3rd on vault with a 9.2. Junior Maddie Anderson was 3rd on floor with a 9.225 and 3rd on beam with and 9.1. Senior Sena Lunning was 2nd on bars with an 8.5. Junior Maddie Halstrom was 3rd on bars with an 8.2. St. Cloud JV won with a season high 133.75).