High School Sports Results Monday February 13

Boys Hockey:

Holy Angels 5, Cathedral 1

(The Crusaders are 12-12 overall and will host Monticello in the regular season finale' on Thursday. Section tourney play begins a week from today).

River Lakes 3, Becker-Big Lake 1

Girls Basketball:

Willmar 64, St. Cloud 49

Becker 91, Minnehaha Academy 89

Albany 60, Pierz 36

Holdingford 63, Milaca 43

Eagle Ridge Academy 37, St. John's Prep 25

Royalton 60, Spectrum 37

Little Falls 57, Aitkin 41

Get our free mobile app

Boys Basketball:

Spectrum 95, Maple Lake 36

Tuesday's Schedule:

Boys Basketball:

Apollo at Tech

Sartell-St. Stephen at Sauk Rapids-Rice

Cathedral at Foley

Alexandria at Rocori

Girls Basketball:

St. Cloud at Little Falls

Rocori at Alexandria

Sauk Rapids-Rice at Sartell-St. Stephen

Pequot Lakes at Cathedral

Boys Hockey:

Mound-Westonka at Sauk Rapids-Rice

Duluth East at St. Cloud

Buffalo at Sartell-St. Stephen

Brainerd at River Lakes

Girls Hockey:

Section 6A Semifinals

River Lakes at Willmar, 7:00