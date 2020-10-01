High School League Approves ‘Maximized’ Winter Schedule

The Minnesota State High School league will proceed with a 'maximized' winter sports season in 2020-21. The MSHSL Board of Directors decided the winter sports' fate at a Thursday meeting.

The schedules for dance, wrestling, basketball, hockey, adapted hockey, boys swimming and skiing will be reduced by 30% this season.

The boys hockey season will allow scheduling of 18 games and is set to begin with practices on November 23rd. The girls hockey season will begin one week later on November 30th.

Other start dates include dance on November 9th, adapted floor hockey and boys basketball on November 23rd, alpine/Nordic skiing, wrestling, boys swimming/diving and girls hockey on November 30th and gymnastics and girls hoops beginning December 7th.

Spectators are not allowed at any indoor high school venues as of October 1st.