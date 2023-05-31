High School Baseball Scores And Recaps – May 31st, 2023

GRANITE CITY SPORTS HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL ROUND UP

I will bring to you game summaries of the following teams; weekly and possibly bi-weekly as well. Rocori Spartans, St. Cloud Crush, Sauk Rapids-Rice Storm and Sartell-St. Stephen Sabres of the Central Lakes Conference. St. Cloud Cathedral Crusaders, Albany Huskies, Foley Lumberjacks, Little Falls Flyers and Pierz Pioneers of the Granite Ridge Conference, the Becker Bulldogs of the Mississippi 8 Conference. Eden Valley-Watkins Eagles, Royalton Royals, Kimball Area Cubs, Paynesville Bulldogs, Holdingford Huskers, Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City Falcons, Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa Jaguars and Maple Lake Irish of the Central Mn. Conference.

ALEXANDRIA CARDINALS 11 SAUK RAPIDS-RICE STORM 0

((Tuesday May 30th/Section 8-3AAA)

The Cardinals defeated their section rivals the Storm, backed by ten hits, including a pair of home runs and a double. Jaxon Schoenrock started on the mound for the Cardinals, he threw five innings to earn the win. He gave up three hits, four walks and he recorded three strikeouts.

The Cardinals offense was led by Caleb Gimbel, he went 1-for-3 with a home run for three RBIs and he scored a pair of runs. Jordan Kuhnau went 2-for-3 with a home run for two RBIs. Cameron Simon went 1-for-3 with a double for two RBIs and he scored two runs. Tyler Kludt went 1-for-3 for two RBIs, he had a stolen base and he scored three runs. Augie Gulbranson went 2-for-3 and he scored a run and Spencer Schmidt went 1-for-2, with a stolen base and he scored a run. Jaxon Schoenrock went 1-for-2 and he earned a walk, Mathew Hornstein went 1-for-3 and he scored a run and Gage Castle had a sacrifice bunt.

The Storm starting pitcher was Cullen Posch, he threw 3 1/3 innings, he gave up eight hits, ten runs and he recorded a strikeout. Daniel Dusing threw 2/3 of an inning to close it out, he gave up two hits, one run, one walk and he recorded one strikeout.

The Storm offense was led by Jeff Solorz and Logan Bauer both went 1-for-2 and Ben Rothstein went 1-for-3. Keegan Patterson and Shea Koster both earned a walk, Cullen Posch earned a pair of walks and Ethan Martin had a stolen base.

ROCORI SPARTANS 12 WILLMAR CARDINALS 2

(Tuesday May 30th/8-3AAA)

The Spartans defeated their section rivals the Cardinals, backed by five timely hits including a double and they were aided by ten walks. The Spartans starting pitcher Hunter Fuchs threw a complete game to earn the win. He threw five innings, two hits, two runs, four walks and he recorded six strikeouts.

The Spartans offense was led by Beck Loesch, he went 1-for-2 with a double for three RBIs, he earned a walk, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. John Kinzer went 1-for-3 for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a run and Jack Boos had a sacrifice fly, he earned a walk, he was credited for two RBIs and he scored a run. Brady Weber went 2-for-3 and he scored a pair of runs and Brady Schafer earned two walks and he was credited for a RBI. Thad Lieser earned a walk and he was credited for a RBI and he scored a run. Jack Spanier went 1-for-2, he earned two walks and he scored a pair of runs and Hunter Fuchs earned two walks. Blake Tylutki had a stolen base and he scored a pair of runs and Kaden Rausch scored a pair of runs.

The Cardinals starting pitcher was Tyler Madsen, he threw 3 2/3 innings, he gave up three hits, eight runs and he issued eight walks. Dylan Staska threw one inning in relief, he gave up two hits, four runs and he issued two walks.

The Cardinals offense was led by Jordan Ellingson, he went 1-for-2 with a stolen base and Dylan Staska went 1-for-2 with a stolen base and he scored a run. Elliot Klein was credited for a RBI and Mason Thole earned a walk, he had a sacrifice bunt and he scored a run. Tyler Madsen, Jaxxon Sjoberg and Mattix Swanson all earned a walk.

BIG LAKE HORNETS 5 BECKER BULLDOGS 4

(Tuesday May 30th/8-3A)

The Hornets defeated their section rivals and their neighbors to the south on highway 10, backed by five hits including one big triple and a double. The Hornets starting pitcher was Owen Wilzek, he threw a complete game, he gave up seven hits, four runs, no walks and he recorded ten strikeouts.

The Hornets offense was led by Trenton Josewsti, he went 1-for-2 with a triple for two RBIs and he scored a run. Jackson LaRocke went 1-for-3 with a double for a RBI and he scored a run. Keenan Kjernstad went 2-for-3 for a RBI and Conner Stern went 1-for-2, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Jaxyn Tschritter, had a stolen base and he was hit by a pitch and Isaiah Erlinden had a stolen base and he was hit by a pitch. Nolan Reiter earned a walk, he had three stolen bases, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run and Austin Schleif earned two walks and he scored a run.

The starting pitcher for the Bulldogs was Nolan Murphy, he threw five innings, he gave up four hits, five runs, four walks and he recorded three strikeouts. Sawyer Anderson threw one inning in relief, he gave up one hit and he recorded two strikeouts.

The Bulldogs offense was led by Sawyer Anderson, he went 2-for-3 for two RBIs, he had a stolen base and he scored a run. Josh Groskreutz went 3-for-4 and he scored a run and Grant Studer was hit by a pitch. Ethan Obermoller and Bruce Kraemer both went 1-for-3. Jase Tobako was hit by a pitch and he scored a run and Nolan Murphy had a stolen base.

ALL GAMES TODAY:

HOLDINGFORD HUSKERS vs. EDEN VALLEY-WATKINS EAGLES @ FABER (4:30)

STAPLES-MOTLEY CARDINALS vs. PIERZ PIONEERS @ FABER (4:30)

ALBANY HUSKIES vs. FOLEY FALCONS @ PUTZ (4:30)

PILLAGER HUSKIES vs. CATHEDRAL CRUSADERS @ PUTZ (7:00)

DETROIT LAKES LAKERS vs. ROCORI SPARTANS @ ROCORI (3:30)

ALEXANDRIA CARDINALS vs. LITTLE FALLS @ LITTLE FALLS (4:30)

SARTEL-ST. STEPHEN SABRES vs. STMA KNIGHTS @ STMA (4:30)

ST. CLOUD CRUSH vs. ELK RIVER ELKS @ ELK RIVER (4:30)

HOLDINGFORD HUSKERS 3 ANNANDALE CARDINALS 1

(Tuesday May 30th 6-2A)

The Huskers defeated their section rivals the Cardinals, backed by seven timely hits, including a home run and solid defense. The starting pitcher for the Huskers was Drew Lange, he threw eight innings to earn the win. He gave up one hit, one run, four walks and he recorded six strikeouts. David Heinen threw one inning in relief to close out this nine inning game, he recorded one strikeout.

The Huskers offense was led by CJ Clear, he went 3-for-4 for two RBIs, in the top of the ninth he singled to drive in two runs. Luke Bieniek went 2-for-3 with a home run, he earned a walk and he scored two runs. Dierks Opatz went 1-for-2, he earned two walks and he scored a run. Domaine Hoikka had a sacrifice bunt, Tanner Tomasek had a sacrifice bunt and Masyn Patrick was hit by a pitch.

The Cardinals starting pitcher was Ben Trutwin, he threw nine innings, he gave up four hits, three runs, three walks and he recorded ten strikeouts. The Cardinals offense was led by Jake Bergstrom, he went 1-for-3, with a walk and had a stolen base and Carson Cooper went 1-for-2 with a pair of sacrifice bunts. Ben Trutwin earned two walks, Connor Lampi had a stolen base and Nick Walter earned a walk and he had a stolen base.

PILLAGER HUSKIES 4 ROYALTON ROYALS 1

(Tuesday May 30th/6-2A)

The Huskies defeated their section foe the Royals, backed by four timely hits and a couple of misplays by the Royals. The starting pitcher for the Huskies was E. Miller, he threw a complete game to earn the win. He gave up five hits, one run, two walks and he recorded ten strikeouts.

The Huskies offense was led by E. Miller, he went 1-for-4 for two RBIs and A. Brandt went 1-for-3 for a RBI, he had a stolen base and he scored a run. C. Hanson went 1-for-4, L. Hoglin went 1-for-3 and C. Cremers had a stolen base and he scored a run. D. Hoglin earned two walks, had a stolen base and he scored a run.

The Royals starting pitcher was Jonah Schneider, he threw a complete game, he gave up four hits, four runs, two walks and he recorded five strikeouts. The Royals offense was led by Nick Leibold, he had a sacrifice fly for a RBI and Jonah Schneider went 2-for-3. Brady Yourczek went 1-for-4 with a double and he scored a run and Drew Yourczek went 1-for-2 and he earned a walk. Ethan Albright went 1-for-3 and Will Gorecki earned a walk, he was hit by a pitch and he had a stolen base.

PIERZ PIONEERS 9 SAUK CENTRE MAINSTREETERS 0

(Tuesday May 30th/6-2A)

The Pioneers defeated their section foes the Mainstreeters backed by twelve hits, including three doubles and a home run. The Pioneers starting pitcher Reese Young threw a complete game to earn the win. He gave up three hits, one walk and he recorded ten strikeouts.

The Pioneers offense was led by Max Barclay, he went 2-for-3 with a home run and sacrifice fly for three RBIs. Kaden Kruschek went 1-for-2 with a double and a sacrifice fly for two RBIs and he was hit by a pitch. Weston Woitalla went 2-for-4 with a double for a RBI and Bo Woitalla went 1-for-3 and he earned a walk. Kirby Fischer went 2-for-3 for a RBI, he earned a walk, had a stolen base and he scored a trio of runs. Reese Young went 2-for-3, he earned a walk, he had a stolen base and he scored a trio of runs. Chase Becker went 1-for-4 with a double and he scored a run and Joey Stuckmayer went 1-for-3 and he scored a run.

The starting pitcher for the Mainstreeters was Matthew Warning, he threw five innings, he gave up eleven hits, seven runs, two walks and he recorded two strikeouts. Elijah Fletcher threw one inning in relief, he gave up one hit, two runs and two walks. Their offense was led by Elijah Fletcher, he went 2-for-3 with a stolen base, Evan Zates went 1-for-3 and Hunter Broich earned a walk.

ALBANY HUSKIES 9 MELROSE DUTCHMEN 0

(Tuesday May 30/6-2A)

The Huskies defeated their neighbors to the west on I-94 and section rivals the Dutchmen, backed by thirteen hits, including a pair of doubles. Carter Voss started on the mound for the Huskies, he threw four innings, he gave up three hits, one walk and he recorded three strikeouts. Jake Lauer threw one inning in relief, he recorded one strikeout. Owen Superman threw one inning in relief and Tyler Hoffart thew one inning in relief, he recorded one strikeout.

The Huskies offense was led by Tanner Reis, he went 2-for-4 with a double for a RBI, he had a stolen base and he scored three runs. Ethan Borgerding went 2-for-3 for a RBI, he had a stolen base and he scored a run. Devin Hansen went 2-for-3 for a RBI, he had a trio of stolen bases and he scored a pair of runs. Carter Voss went 1-for-3 with a double for a RBI and Drew Cramlet went 2-for-3 for a RBI. Tate Riecher went 1-for-1 for a RBI and Elliot Burnett went 1-for-2 and he earned a walk. Zeke Austin went 2-for-4 with a stolen base and he scored two runs and Carson Holthaus scored a run.

The Dutchmen starting pitcher was Devin Orbeck, he threw 3 2/3 inning, he gave up eleven hits, eight runs, one walk and he recorded three strikeouts. Ryan Herdering threw 2 1/3 innings in relief, he gave up two hits, one run and he recorded four strikeouts.

Their offense was led by Devin Orbeck, he went 1-for-3 with a double, Anthony Berscheit went 1-for-2 with a stolen base and Ethan Frieler went 1-for-3. Westin Middendorf earned a walk and h Braydon Dobmeier was hit by a pitch.

BBE JAUGARS 11 ST. JOHN PREP 0

(Tuesday May 30/6A)

The Jaguars defeated their section rivals the Johnnies, backed by nine hits, including a pair of doubles. Luke Dingmann started on the mound for the Jaguars, he threw two innings, he issued three walks and he recorded three strikeouts. Ryan Jensen threw two innings in relief, he gave up one hit and he recorded one strikeout. Tate DeKok threw one inning, he recorded one strikeout.

The Jaguars offense was led by Luke Dingmann, he went 2-for-3 for two RBIs, he had a stolen base and he scored a pair of runs. Luke Illies went 1-for-2 with a double for three RBIs and he scored a run and Ethan Mueller was credited for a RBI. Ryan Jensen went 1-for-2 for a RBI, he earned a walk, he had a stolen base and he scored a run. Brett DeRoo went 1-for-1 for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Tate DeKok went 2-for-3 for a RBI, he had a stolen base and he scored two runs. Tanner Shelton, went 1-for-3 for a RBI and he scored a run and Casey Lenarz scored a run. Jack Lunberg went 1-for-1 with a double, Hayden Sobiech earned two walks and he scored a pair of runs and Braeden Michels had a stolen base.

The starting pitcher for the Johnnies was E. Perry, he threw 1 1/3 innings, he gave up seven hits, eleven runs and two walks. S. DeLens threw 2 2/3 innings, he gave up two hits, one walk and he recorded a strikeout. Their offense was led by H. Swansdren, he went 1-for-2 and E. Perry, W.Wenner and D. Otto all earned a walk.

CATHEDRAL CRUSADERS 8 OSAKIS SILVERSTREAKS 6

(Tuesday May 30/6-2A)

The Crusaders defeated their section rivals the Silverstreaks, backed by thirteen hits, including four doubles and a triple. Jack Phillippi started on the mound for the Crusaders, he threw six innings to earn the win. He gave up seven hits, six runs, two walks and he recorded six strikeouts.

The Crusaders offense was led by Trevor Fleege, he went 3-for-4 for two RBIs and he scored a run and Alex Schrader went 1-for-4 with a triple for three RBIs. John Brew went 2-for-4 with a double for a RBI, he had a stolen base and he scored two runs. Cooper Kosiba went 1-for-2 for a RBI, he earned a walk and he was hit by a pitch. Henry Schloe went 2-for-3 with a double and he scored a run. Tommy Gohman went 2-for-3, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Tanner Staller went 1-for-4 with a double and Caden Johnson earned a walk and he scored a run.

The starting pitcher for the Silverstreaks was G. Mages, he threw five innings, he gave up nine hits, four runs, three walks and he recorded two strikeouts. K. Mages threw one inning in relief, he gave up four hits, four runs and he recorded two strikeouts.

The Silverstreaks offense was led by G. Mages, heent 1-for-3 with a double for two RBIs and S. Staloch went 1-for-3 with a double for two RBIs. W. Sell went 2-for-4 and he scored a run and M. Hoelscher had a sacrifice fly for a RBI. W. Klimek went 1-for-3 for a RBI and he scored a run and B. Berger earned a walk and he scored a run. T. Hagedon and K. Mages both went 1-for-3, each earned a walk and both scored a run and J. Johanson was hit by a pitch.

EDEN VALLEY-WATKINS EAGLES 6 KIMBALL AREA CUBS 1

(Tuesday May 30th/6-2A)

The Eagles defeated their neighbors and rivals the Cubs, backed by eight hits, including a pair of doubles and good defense. Landon Nieman started on the mound for the Eagles, he threw a compete game to earn the win. He gave up eight hits, one run, one walk and he recorded four strikeouts.

The Eagles offense was led by Devin Dockendorf, he went 1-for-2 for two RBIs, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Landon Nieman went 2-for-4 with a double for a RBI and Sam Nistler went 1-for-3 for a RBI. Ty Stanwick went 2-for-3 with a double and he scored a run. Caden Nieman went 1-for-3 for a RBI and he scored a run and Myles Dziengel scored a run. Nolan Geislinger went 1-for-4, with two stolen bases and he scored a pair of runs.

The starting pitcher for the Cubs was Josh Witte, he threw 5 2/3 innigs, he gave up eight hits, six runs, no walks and he recorded three strikeouts. Clay Faber threw 1/3 of an inning, to close it out.

The Cubs offense was led by Clay Faber, he went 3-for-4 for a RBI and Bryant Knaus went 2-for-3, with a stolen base and he scored a run. Blake Brutger and Bryce Henkemeyer both went 1-for-3. Gavin Winter went 1-for-4 and Hank Meyer earned a walk.

LITTLE FALLS FLYERS 6 DETROIT LAKES LAKERS 4

(Tuesday May 30th/8-3A)

The Flyers defeated their section rivals the Lakers, backed by eleven hits, backed by a pair of doubles and aided by five walks. The Flyers got very good pitcher performances from their pitchers, Beau Thoma started on the mound for the Flyers, he threw six innings to earn the win. He gave up three hits, four runs, four walks and he recorded eight strikeouts. Matt Filippi threw one inning in relief, to close it out, he recorded one strikeout.

The Flyers offense was led by Joey Welinski, he went 3-for-3 with a double for two RBIs and he earned a walk. Garrett Lindberg went 1-for-2 with a sacrifice fly for two RBIs and he earned a walk. Carter Oothoudt went 1-for-4 for a RBI and he scored a pair of runs and Hudson Filippi went 2-for-3 for a RBI. Beau Thoma went 1-for-2, he earned a walk, he was hit by a pitch, he had a pair of stolen bases and he scored two runs. Matt Filippi went 1-for-4 with a double and a stolen base and Owen Bode went 2-for-3. Alex Oberton earned a walk and he scored two runs and Carter Gwost earned a walk.

The starting pitcher for the Lakers was Jacob Thomas, he threw four innings, he gave up eight hits, five runs, four walks and he recorded three strikeouts. Cade Jackson threw two innings in relief, he gave up three hits, one run, one walk and he recorded one strikeout.

The Lakers offense was led by Josh Goodspeed, he went 1-for-3 with a double for two RBIs. Mason Omberg had a sacrifice fly and was credited for two RBIs and Brock Okeson went 1-for-3, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Grady Kirchner and Jacob Thomas both went 1-for-3, both were hit by a pitch. Cade Jackson went 1-for-2 and he earned a walk, Hunter Kurth earned a walk and he scored a run, Chaz Eckhoff earned a walk and Noah Besser scored a run.