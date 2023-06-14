High School Baseball Scores And Recaps – June 14th, 2023

GRANITE CITY SPORTS HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL ROUND UP

I will bring to you game summaries of the following teams; weekly and possibly bi-weekly as well. Rocori Spartans, St. Cloud Crush, Sauk Rapids-Rice Storm and Sartell-St. Stephen Sabres of the Central Lakes Conference. St. Cloud Cathedral Crusaders, Albany Huskies, Foley Lumberjacks, Little Falls Flyers and Pierz Pioneers of the Granite Ridge Conference, the Becker Bulldogs of the Mississippi 8 Conference. Eden Valley-Watkins Eagles, Royalton Royals, Kimball Area Cubs, Paynesville Bulldogs, Holdingford Huskers, Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City Falcons, Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa Jaguars and Maple Lake Irish of the Central Mn. Conference.

CLASS AAAA

ROSEMOUNT IRISH 4 SARTELL-ST. STEPHEN SABRES 0

The No. 1 seeded Irish defeated the Sabres, backed by seven hits and aided by a couple of early misplays by the Sabres. The Irish starting pitcher was Jack Thompson, he threw a complete game to earn the win. He gave up two hits, five walks and he recorded three strikeouts.

The Irish offense was led by Will Harder, he went 2-for-3 for two RBIs and he scored a run. Caden Hegarty went 2-for-2, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run and Chance Swansson was credited for a RBI. Carson Blume went 1-for-3 with a double, he had a stolen base and he scored a run. John Miller went 1-for-3, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run and Jack Thompson went 1-for-1, he was hit by a pitch and he earned two walks and Cameron Richardson earned a walk.

The starting pitcher for the Sabres was Tyler Phelps-Hemmesch, he threw a complete game, he gave up seven hits, four runs, three walks and he recorded eight strikeouts. The Sabres offense was led by Dylan Simones, he went 1-for-2 and he earned a walk and Brayden Simones went 1-for-3. Wes Johnson was hit by a pitch and he earned a pair of runs and Kade Lewis was hit by a pitch and he earned a walk. Drew Geiger earned a walk, Jake Gruebele and Andrew Ritter both were hit by a pitch.

CLASS AAA

NEW PRAGUE TROJANS 10 LITTLE FALLS FLYERS 5

The Trojans defeated their foe the Flyers, backed by ten hits, including a huge home run. The Trojans starting pitcher was Nick Giesen, he threw five innings, he gave up three runs, and two walks. Nolan Eschens threw 1 1/3 inning in relief and Jackson Sirek threw 2/3 of an inning, he gave up two hits, two runs and two walks.

The Trojans offense was led by Henry Novak, he went 2-for-4 with a home run for four RBs and Jake Lundquist went 2-for-3 for three RBIs, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Nick Giesen went 1-for-2 for a RBI, he was hit by a pitch and Will Seymour went 1-for-3 for a RBI and a stolen base. Eric Berg went 1-for-3 with a sacrifice fly for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored two runs. Nolan Eischens went 2-for-3, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run and Kyle Carlberg was hit twice by a pitch and he scored two runs. Noah Waska went 1-for-3, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run, Aiden Jackson was hit by a pitch and he scored a run and Ashton Farrel scored a run.

The Flyers starting pitcher was Carter Gwost, he threw two innings, he gave up four hits, six runs, two walks and he recorded a strikeout. Matt Fillippi threw four innings, he gave up six hits, four runs, two walks and he recorded a strikeout.

The Flyers offense was led by Joey Welinski, he went 1-for-4 for two RBIs and Carter Gwost went 2-for-3 with a double for a RBI and he earned a walk. Hudson Fillippi went 2-for-3 for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Carter Oothoudt went 2-for-3 for a RBI and he earned a walk. Matt Fillippi went 2-for-4 with a stolen base and he scored a run and Owen Bode earned a walk and he scored a run. Garrett Lindberg went 1-for-4, Beau Thoma and Ben Knopik both scored a run.

CLASS 2A

PERHAM YELLOW JACKETS 7 FOLEY FALCONS 4

The Yellow Jackets defeated the Falcons in twelve innings, backed by twelve hits, including a pair of doubles. The starting pitcher for the Yellowjackets was Ashton Detloff. He threw four innings, he gave up two hits, one run, four walks and he recorded three strikeouts. Austin Schmeltz gave up one hit and three runs, Blaize Schmidt threw 1 1/3 inning, he gave up one hit, one walk and he recorded a strikeout. Evan Kovash threw 6 2/3 innings in relief to earn the win. He gave up seven hits, two walks and he recorded four strikeouts.

The Yellow Jackets offense was led by Blaize Schmidt, he went 2-for-2 for two RBIs, he earned three walks, he was hit by a pitch and he scored two runs. Evan Kovash went 3-for-6 with a double for two RBIs and Gage Aamonson went 1-for-5 with a sacrifice fly for two RBIs. Austin Schmellz went 1-for-6 for a RBI and Ben Shumansky went 2-for-6. Brock Melgard went 1-for-3 with a double, he was hit by a pitch, had a stolen base and he scored a run. Seth Urbock went 1-for-5 and he scored a run and Ashton Detloff went 1-for-6.

The Falcons starting pitcher was Josiah Petersen, he threw six innings, he gave up five hits, three runs, three runs and he recorded ten strikeouts. Derek Dahmen threw six innings, he gave up seven hits, four runs, one walk and he recorded one strikeout.

The Falcons offense was led by Aiden Micholeski, he went 2-for-6 for a RBI, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Jace Molitor went 2-for-4 for two RBIs and Bryce Gapinski went 3-for-7 with a double. Josiah Petersen went 1-for-4, he earned three walks and he had a stolen base. Brett Loesch went 1-for-6, he earned a walk, had a stolen base and he scored a run. Patrick Brombrink went 1-for-4, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Derek Dahmen went 1-for-2, he earned a walk and he scored a run and Alex Jennisson was hit by a pitch. Trey Emmerich and Tanner Enerson both earned a walk.

CLASS 1A

BBE JAGUARS 2 SOUTH RIDGE PANTHERS 1

The Jaguars defeated their foes the Panthers, backed by three timely hits, including a double. The Jaguars played solid defense in support of Tanner Shelton their starting pitcher, he thew a complete game to earn the win. He gave up nine hits, one run, two walks and he recorded five strikeouts.

The Jaguars offense was led by Ryan Jensen, he went 1-for-2 with a double for two RBIs. Casey Lenarz went 1-for-3 and he scored a run, Ethan Mueller went 1-for-3 and Tate Dekok and Luke Illies both earned a walk.

The Panthers starting pitcher was Christian Pretasky, he threw a complete game, he gave up three hits, two runs, two walks and he recorded six strikeouts.

The Panther offense was led by Christian Pretasky, he went 3-for-4 with a double for a RBI and Wyatt Olson went 1-for-4 with a double. Josiah Deloach went 2-for-3 and Ben Pretasky went 1-for-2 and he earned a walk. Tony Lisic and Carter Anderson both went 1-for-3 and Gavin Willeck earned a walk and he scored a run.

Today’s Schedule:

CLASS AAAA

Sartell-St. Stephen vs. Anoka @ 11:30 St. Anthony

CLASS AAA

Little Falls vs. BSM @ 2:30 Chaska

Class AA

Foley vs. Belle Plaine @ 10:00 Sartell

Class A

BBE vs. Fosston @ 1:30 Faber Field