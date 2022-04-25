Sauk Rapids Man Stealing Catalytic Converter Pinned Under Vehicle

Stearns County Jail photo Stearns County Jail photo loading...

ST. CLOUD -- A Sauk Rapids man is charged with theft and drug possession following an incident in St. Cloud this weekend.

Thirty-four-year-old Shawn Iees is charged with possession of burglary or theft tools and 5th degree drug possession.

According to the criminal complaint, St. Cloud police were called to Yellow Cab in the 2600 Block of 7th Street North just before 5:00 a.m. Saturday. Authorities say Iees was pinned under a vehicle when they arrived.

St. Cloud Fire assisted in getting Iees out from under the vehicle. He was taken to St. Cloud Hospital for his injuries.

Records show authorities found tools used to remove catalytic converters, a common target of thieves, were found at the scene. Police also found a bag containing about 7 grams of meth.

Iees was arrested the following day on his DOC warrant. He told police he had injuries from recently being crushed by a vehicle falling on him.

Records show Iees told police the meth was his and he was attempting to cut the catalytic converter from the vehicle, which slipped from the jack and pinned him.