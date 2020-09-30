He’s Back: Bateman Cleared To Rejoin Gophers

University of Minnesota wide receiver Rashod Bateman has been cleared by the NCAA to rejoin the Gophers after previously deciding to sit out the season to prepare for the NFL Draft.

"I want to thank the NCAA, Big Ten and our compliance office for working together and coming to a resolution that restored Rashod's eligibility and allows him to play this fall," Head coach PJ Fleck said on Twitter. "Rashod represents is one of the best football players in the nation, but he's also an even better person, teammate and son."

Bateman also announced he will be wearing number 0 this season, which according to Fleck "represents that there is zero tolerance for racism in our culture."

The Gophers are set to open the season at home against Michigan on October 24th.