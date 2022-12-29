Gophers Beat Syracuse to Win Pinstripe Bowl

The Gopher football team defeated Syracuse 28-20 in the Bad Boys Mower Pinstripe Bowl at Yankee Stadium in New York Thursday. Tanner Morgan replaced an injured Athan Kaliakmanis to throw for a pair of touchdowns. After Syracuse cut the Minnesota lead to 14-10 in the 2nd half the Gophers got a an interception return for a touchdown for 70 yards by freshman Coleman Bryson.

Mohammed Ibrahim ran for 71 yards and a touchdown and Daniel Jackson led the team with 4 catches for 73 yards and 2 touchdowns. St. Cloud Tech graduate tight end Brevyn Spann-Ford had 2 catches for 16 yards.

The Gophers end the season with a 9-4 record and head coach P.J. Fleck improves to 4-0 in Bowl games with the Gophers.