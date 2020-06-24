Hernandez Burritos Open for Business in Sauk Rapids

SAUK RAPIDS – A new restaurant has set up shop in downtown Sauk Rapids.

Hernandez Burritos opened on June 15 at 31 Benton Drive North, the space formerly occupied by Smokin’ D’s BBQ.

The restaurant is owned by Erin and Alex Sanchez, and specializes in “anything wrapped in a tortilla,” Erin said.

“I personally like the pulled pork,” she added.

Erin says they’ve had a steady stream of customers since they opened.

“It’s been crazy busy,” she said. “Ever since last Friday, we’ve had lines out the door.”

This is the first Hernandez Burritos shop, which Erin says has been a dream come true.

“It’s been a goal of mine to own a restaurant since I was 15,” Erin said. “I wanted to be able to work for myself and make a difference in the community.”

Hernandez Burritos is open every day from 10:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. For more, visit their Facebook page.