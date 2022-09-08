Herman A. Eiffert, 78, St. Joseph

October 9, 1943 – September 5, 2022

attachment-Herman Eifferty loading...

Herman A Eiffert, age 78, of St. Joseph, MN, passed away peacefully, in the arms of his loving wife, on Monday, September 5, 2022 at Quiet Oaks Hospice House, St. Augusta, MN.

A Memorial Gathering Celebrating Herman’s life will be from 4:00-7:00 PM on Monday, September 12, 2022 at the Benson Funeral Home, St. Cloud. There will be a sharing of memories at 6:00 PM. Private burial will be held at a later date in the Benton County Cemetery, Sauk Rapids, MN.

Herman Andrew Eiffert was born on October 9, 1943 in St. Cloud, MN to Paul “Turk” and Mabel (Stark) Eiffert. He grew up on the family farm in SE St. Cloud and attended a oneroom school house. Herman began working at the Whitney Power Plant on the campus of SCSU in 1966. He served in the US Army from 1968 – 1971 and returned to work at the power plant after his discharge. Herman began working at the NSP Power Plant, now known as SHERCO shortly after it came online and worked there until his retirement in 2000. He held several positions and worked primarily as a Steam Generating Operator, however he retired as a Lead Electrician.

Herman met Deborah Borgert on Labor Day weekend 1990 and have been together ever since. The couple was married in Jan of 2012 in St. Joseph, MN. He enjoyed traveling with Deb, for many years they made a yearly excursion to Isla Mujeres, Mexico. He loved the outdoors, especially hunting and fishing. Herman hunted at the same shack with the same “motley crew” for 63 years. He also took hunting trips all over the country and was a member of many outdoor organizations including the Audubon Society, Pheasants Forever, Ducks Unlimited, The National Grouse Society, The MN Deer Hunters Association, The Rocky Mountain Elk Federation, the MN Waterfowl Association, and was also a member of the Benton County Cemetery Board of Directors. Herman was an avid MN Twins Baseball fan and a skilled photographer. We will all miss his sense of humor and overwhelming compassion.

He is survived by his wife, Deb Eiffert of St. Joseph; daughter, Angela Borgert of Mpls; grandchildren, Franklin and Keni (who fondly called him “Pops”); sister, Faeth (Rick) Harms; sisters-in-law, Jeanine (Bill Cash) Borgert of Mexico; Susan (Mark Welle) Borgert of St. Joseph; Lisa (Scott Chock) Borgert of San Antonio, TX, Suzanne “Sue” Borgert of St. Joseph; nieces, Kirstin Halverson, Tara (Tom) Pavek, Melanie (Nate) Ashfeld; Kali (John Keul) Borgert, and Carrie (Justin) Weller.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brother-in-law, Kevin Borgert; sisters-in-law, Carrie Borgert, Nadine Olson; and mother and father-in-law, Luanne and Ken Borgert.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to the entire awesome staff at Quiet Oaks Hospice House, the St. Croix Hospice care team, and Dr. Lalley for all the amazing care they provided for Herman. They were the essence of care.