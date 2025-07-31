July 11, 1940 - July 26, 2025

A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, August 22, 2025, at 11:00am at St. Joseph Catholic Church, St. Joseph, MN for Herbert “Herb” Libbesmeier, 85, who passed away peacefully at Quiet Oaks Hospice Home on Saturday, July 26, 2025. Reverend Bradley Jenniges OSB will officiate. Visitation will be held at Heritage Hall, St. Joseph, MN two hours prior to Mass on Friday. Burial will take place at 2:00pm at Holy Cross Cemetery, Pearl Lake, MN.

Herb N. Libbesmeier was born on July 11, 1940, in Maine Prairie Township to Tobias and Anna (Gross) Libbesmeier. He graduated from Kimball High School in 1958. He served in the U.S. Coast Guard Reserve and graduated from Brown Institute of Electronics in 1969 and moved to Laramie, WY to work at the University of Wyoming Electronics Shop in the Physics Department.

Herb loved baseball and played for the Pearl Lake Lakers in the 1960s. He was called a Pearl Lake Legend. He had many no hit, no run games, and hundreds of strikeouts, noting, at least one perfect game. Opponents surely dreaded facing him on gameday. He put Pearl Lake on the map. He also pitched for St. Cloud State.

He married Stella Peters on September 3, 1966, at St. Anthony Catholic Church in Watkins, MN. They lived in Minneapolis until Herb graduated from Brown Institute of Electronics and then moved to Laramie, WY. In 1974, they moved back to MN and Herb worked for Ertl’s Hardware and 3M in Hutchinson, MN. Then went on to work for the State of MN and moved to Owatonna, MN and then later to Duluth, MN where Herb and his family lived for 40 years. In 2020, Herb and Stella moved back to central MN, specifically, Sartell.

In retirement, Herb enjoyed living by Little Alden Lake, North of Duluth, going fishing, hunting, reading, and woodworking. He enjoyed playing his guitar and singing Johnny Cash songs and other old country music, he also sang in many church choirs over the years. He liked camping with his family. He traveled to Europe to visit their son in the U.S. Army and was stationed in Germany. He traveled to many countries and found his ancestors’ relatives in Mettinghausen, Germany.

Herb was preceded in death by his parents, Anna and Tobias; siblings, Lorraine (Roman) Buermann, Mary Lou (Ralph) Schmitt, Don Libbesmeier, Dick Libbesmeier, Elaine (Roger) Robinson.

He is survived by his wife, Stella; children, Jeff (Jennifer) Libbesmeier, Jon Libbesmeier; granddaughter, Abby; grandson, Jack; siblings, Delores (Tom) Betzer, Jeanette Libbesmeier and Dorothy Libbesmeier.

The family would like to extend their thanks to Quiet Oaks Hospice Home for their wonderful care and to the family and friends that have extended their sympathies.