Henry (Skip) Ray Sayre, 85, Monticello

January 9, 1940 - April 6, 2025

Henry (Skip) Ray Sayre, 85, of Monticello, MN, died at home April 6, 2025.

Henry was born to Earl and Dorothy (Hoffman) Sayre on January 9, 1940. The family farmed for a time before moving into Sauk Rapids. Henry attended St. Cloud Tech High School, graduating in 1958.

He was baptized as one of Jehovah’s Witnesses June 15, 1964.

He and Sharon (Carlyle) were married July 17, 1965, and had five children.

Henry found joy sharing stories from his younger days, visiting with his friends at the Kingdom Hall and telling others about his strong faith in Jehovah God and the paradise on earth to come.

Henry is survived by his beloved wife Sharon and children, Shawn (Megan), Wayne, Shannon, Tansy, and Desiree Robinson, siblings Jim (Charlotte), Donna Loehrer, and Jackie Jeskie, 13 grandchildren and nieces, nephews, extended family and many loving friends.

He was preceded in death by parents Earl and Dorothy Sayre and granddaughter Jean Sayre.

Our family would like to express their thanks and heartfelt appreciation for all the kindness, encouragement, support and love he was shown.

With all our hearts, Thank You.

The funeral will be Saturday, June 21, 2025, at 2:00, at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses, Monticello, MN.