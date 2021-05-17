Henry “Hank” Roden, 85, St. Cloud

July 17, 1935 - May 14, 2021

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, May 19, 2021 at St. Anthony’s Catholic Church in St. Cloud for Henry “Hank” Roden, age 85, of St. Cloud who passed away at his home, with family by his side on Friday, May 14, 2021. Reverend Joseph Herzing will officiate. Burial will take place at Assumption Cemetery in St. Cloud.

Visitation will take place after 9:30 a.m. on Wednesday at the Church. Arrangements are with the Daniel Funeral Home in St. Cloud.

Henry was born on July 17, 1935 to Martin and Mary (Hoffmann) Roden. Hank married Betty Schotl on August 24, 1957 at St. Anthony’s Catholic Church in St. Cloud. Hank worked as both a carpenter and painter for Martin and Son’s and was also a general contractor for many years. He was a member of St. Anthony’s Catholic Church.

Hank enjoyed spending time with family at the cabin, fishing, helping with home improvement projects, and joking and visiting with family and friends.

Henry is survived by his wife of 63 years, Betty; grandchildren, Keith (Kim) Voigt of Kimball, Kris (Stuart) Koshiol of Sartell, Ashley (Jason) Yer of Eden Prairie, Angie (Jon) Froelich of St. Cloud, and Chad Roden of St. Cloud; great-grandchildren, Julia, Alexander, George, Andrew, Matthew, Krista, Maleah, Joshua, and Carly; daughter-in-law, Tammy Roden of Waite Park; son-in-law, Peter (Marilyn) Voigt of Avon; siblings, Dorothy Springer of Sauk Rapids, brother Clarence (Sadie) of St. Cloud.

He is preceded in death by his parents; son, Kevin in 2011; daughter, Karen Voigt in 2015; brothers John, Walter; sisters, Mary Gross, Eileen Schreifels, Dolores Bialka and infant sister, Lucille.