Henry D. Jurek, 77, Foley

May 16, 1944 - January 14, 2022

Henry Jurek loading...

Henry D. Jurek age 77 of Foley, passed away January 14, 2022 at the St. Cloud Hospital. Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 AM, Thursday, January 20, 2022 at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Sartell. Rev. Nino Molina will officiate and burial with full Military Honors provided by the Foley American Legion will take place at St. Joseph's Catholic Cemetery, Waite Park. Visitation will be from 9 to 11:00 AM at the church on Thursday. Service with Dignity provided by the Foley Funeral Home.

Henry David Jurek was born May 16, 1944 in St. Cloud to Henry J. and Clara (Tadych) Jurek. He married Christine Malikowski on January 22, 1968 at SS. Peter & Paul Catholic Church in Gilman. Henry farmed most of his life near Foley. He was a member of the Foley American Legion and Immaculate Conception Church.

He is survived by his wife, Christine, Foley and his children: Pamela Broekemeier, Maple Grove; Natalie Herzog, Sartell; Jennifer (Todd) Puhalla, Sauk Rapids; Stephanie (Matthew) Herzer, Mount Juliet, TN; Rebecca Jurek, St. Cloud; Matthew (Amanda) Jurek, Sauk Rapids; Mark (Sara) Jurek, Hillsdale, WY; Philip (Mackenzie) Jurek, Foley as well as 29 grandchildren and sisters and brother: Doris Robak, Sartell, Janice Lachinski, Mora and Hillary Jurek of St. Cloud. He was preceded in death by his parents and son, Christopher, 2001 and brothers: Valentine, Dennis, Adrian and Gordon.