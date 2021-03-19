WHAT IS AN AGE FRIENDLY COMMUNITY?

An age friendly community is just what it sounds like; a community that is accessible for people of all ages, young and old.

You can do your part in helping St. Cloud and the surrounding areas become an official "Age Friendly Community" by letting the city of St. Cloud know what you would like to see in and around our area to make it better for everyone.

Get our free mobile app

TAKE THE SURVEY

The survey deadline is March 31st. You can fill out the survey by clicking HERE now. We hope that you will share this information with everyone you know that lives in the area, as the more input the city gets, the better our community will be for everyone who lives in and around the area.

WHAT DOES AGE FRIENDLY MEAN?

Results of the survey will be posted on The City of St. Cloud Aging Services" website.

Rajean Moone/Youtube

This is your opportunity to make a difference in our community. Do you wish we had more park benches? Do you wish we had more sidewalks? What would you like to see in our community?

The survey will take about 20 minutes to complete. If you want a physical survey you can pick one up at the Whitney Senior Center. Some of the things the survey will cover:

• Civic Involvement

• Communication and Information

• Health and Wellness

• Housing

• Outdoor Spaces and Buildings

• Respect and Social Inclusion

• Social Participation

• Transportation