Helen “Vickie” Quinn, 68, St. Cloud

March 22, 1950 - February 27, 2019

Mass of Christian Burial will be at 12:30 PM Monday, March 4, 2019 at St. Paul’s Catholic Church in St. Cloud for Helen “Vickie” Quinn, 68 of St. Cloud who passed away Wednesday at her home after a long, progressive illness (Ataxia). Visitation will be after 11:30 AM on Monday at the church. Rev. Greg Lieser will officiate and burial will be at the Assumption Cemetery in St. Cloud immediately following. Arrangements have been entrusted to Williams Dingmann Funeral Home, St. Cloud.

Vickie was born on March 22, 1950 to Ted and Elizabeth (Gallagher) Breezy at Travis Airforce Base in California. She married Peter Quinn on December 2, 1972 in Petoskey, Michigan. Vickie enjoyed crafts, shopping, cooking, and watching Michigan Football. She had a great sense of humor and was very witty. Vickie loved spending time with her family especially with her grandchildren, she was “The Best Grandma.” She will be dearly missed by all who knew her.

Survivors include her husband, Peter Quinn of St. Cloud; children, Michael (Kimberly Pecholt) Quinn of Duluth, Ryan Quinn of St. Louis Park, and Stacey (Nathan) Gohl of Rice; grandchildren, Colin Weingart, Debbie Anderson and Sullivan Gohl; sister, Joan (Ronnie) Speer of Dallas, TX; and many extended family members.

She is preceded in death by her parents; son, Christopher Quinn in 1996 and sister, Candi Hagan.

In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to the Tri-County Humane Society. Vickie’s family would like to thank CentraCare Hospice for their loving and compassionate care, and all others who supported Vickie and her family over the years.