Helen M. Tingblad, 85, Sauk Rapids

January 21, 1939 - December 2, 2024

Helen May Tingblad, age 85, Sauk Rapids, MN, died Monday, December 2, 2024 at the Good Shepherd Community, Sauk Rapids, MN.

Funeral services will be Saturday, December 28, 2024 at 11:00 AM at the First Presbyterian Church, St. Cloud, MN. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church on Saturday. Burial will be in North Star Cemetery, St. Cloud, MN. Funeral arrangements were made by Benson Funeral Home, St. Cloud, MN.

Helen was born January 21, 1939 in International Falls, MN to Ferdinand and Dorothy (Rauch) Hilke.

Survivors include her husband, James “Jim” Tingblad of Sauk Rapids, MN; sons, Timothy (Wendy) Tingblad of St. Cloud, MN; Thomas (Linda) Tingblad of Ramsey, MN; brother, Ron (Georgia) Hilke of Stow, OH; and four grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, daughter Christine M. Tingblad, and brother Robert “Bob” Hilke, Sr.